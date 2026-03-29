Indore News: Breakthrough; SAIMS Produces Gallium Isotope Indigenously | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major leap for India’s healthcare and nuclear medicine sector, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) has successfully produced Gallium isotope without the use of an imported generator.

The breakthrough was recorded at the group’s cyclotron plant in Ujjain on the occasion of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s birthday.

The innovation, led by SAMS founder chairman Vinod Bhandari, marks the first time in India that Gallium isotopes have been produced using a liquid gallium target without relying on imported generators, a facility previously limited to a few developed nations. The advancement is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in nuclear medicine and reduce dependency on costly imports.

Speaking on the achievement, Bhandari said, “This is a proud moment for Indian medical science. Producing Gallium isotopes indigenously will not only reduce costs but also ensure timely availability for patients. It is a step towards making advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment accessible to all.”

The isotopes are already being used to diagnose and treat serious conditions such as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours, liver metastasis and prostate cancer. Experts said Gallium-68 is among the most precise diagnostic tools in modern oncology, enabling early detection and effective treatment planning.

Cyclotron plant director AK Mishra said the method allows large-scale, cost-effective production while overcoming supply limitations of imported generators. With a short half-life of just 68 minutes, local production ensures faster usage and minimises delays.

SAMS to install PET-CT scan facilities in government medical colleges

Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) has entrusted Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAMS) with installing PET-CT scan facilities in several major government medical colleges across the state.

These include Gandhi Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Gajra Raja Medical College, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Shyam Shah Medical College.

According to Mahak Bhandari, managing director of SAMS, the initiative will strengthen advanced diagnostic capabilities in government healthcare institutions. “Patients will soon benefit directly, as access to high-end cancer diagnostic tools will become easier and more widespread,” he said.