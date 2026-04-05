Indore News: B.Pharma Student Shoots Himself Dead After Video Call With Family | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old B.Pharma student allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his father’s licensed firearm in the MIG police station area on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm when the student’s father had stepped out to buy vegetables, leaving the weapon in the room. The youth reportedly took the extreme step shortly after a video call with his family.

According to ACP Himani Mishra, the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Patel, a native of Maihar who was staying in a rented accommodation in Nehru Nagar. He was a third-year B.Pharma student at a private college. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

At the time of the incident, Saurabh’s roommates were in the front room watching an IPL match on a laptop. He had gone into the kitchen to attend a group video call with his family.

One of his roommates, Nayan, said, “We heard a loud bang and initially thought a mobile phone had exploded. When we rushed to the kitchen, we found Saurabh lying in a pool of blood. He had shot himself in the chest using his father’s licensed gun.”

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and have sent the body for post-mortem. A detailed investigation is underway.

Love affair angle suspected

Preliminary investigation points to a possible personal relationship as a factor behind the incident. Friends revealed that Saurabh was reportedly in a relationship with a girl from his hometown, which had recently come to the attention of her family.

Following this, his father had been staying with him for the past 15 days. Despite this, friends said Saurabh appeared normal throughout the day and showed no visible signs of distress prior to the incident.