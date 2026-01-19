 Indore News: Bleeding Traffic Cop Alleges Kanadiya Police Apathy After Stone Attack
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic constable was attacked with a stone after attempting to stop a driver and a cleaner from consuming alcohol inside a mini-truck.

Following the incident, the constable alleged that when he reached the Kanadiya police station injured and bleeding, the staff did not assist him, forcing him to seek medical treatment on his own.

However, senior police officials have refuted these allegations, stating that the station staff provided immediate help and arrested the accused.

Traffic constable Anurag Sharma was deployed in Scheme No. 140 area near the Bicholi underpass to enforce entry restrictions on heavy vehicles. During his shift, he spotted two men consuming liquor inside a parked vehicle. When Sharma intervened, the driver pleaded with him, claiming his employer lived nearby and would arrive shortly to resolve the matter.

According to Sharma, the vehicle owner arrived and helped the driver and cleaner to flee the scene. The owner then reportedly abused the constable and struck him from behind with a heavy stone, causing a severe head injury.

In a distressing turn of events, the injured constable reached the Kanadiya Police Station with blood oozing from his head. Sharma alleged that despite sitting in the station with blood dripping onto the floor, the staff offered no medical assistance or support. Distraught by the perceived apathy, he eventually left to seek treatment himself.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that an FIR has been registered against the driver and the truck owner for obstructing official duty and assault. He denied the claims of negligence, asserting that the Kanadiya police assisted the constable by taking him to the hospital. He further said that both accused have been arrested under relevant sections for assaulting a public servant and obstructing government work.

