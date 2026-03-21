Indore News: Bishnoi Gang Tag Used In ₹15 Crore Extortion Call | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A real estate businessman received an extortion call in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Friday. The businessman approached the crime branch with a complaint, following which the case was handed over to Tukoganj police for registration of an FIR.

According to Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, businessman Sanjay Jain told police that he received a threatening call on Thursday.

He disconnected the call, but soon after received a voice message from a person claiming to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who identified himself as Harry Boxer. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 15 crore and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

CALLER-NAMA

Police said the first call, received on the morning of March 16, was from an international number. The caller asked if he was Sanjay Jain and claimed to know that he was a builder. When Jain denied the same, the caller insisted he was lying and claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Jain then disconnected the call and blocked the number.

Within minutes, he received a voice message and a video call from the same number, which he did not answer. Another number was also used to contact him. The caller warned that blocking or ignoring the calls would not help. He said the demand was earlier Rs 10 crore but had now increased to ?15 crore and threatened that the amount would rise further if there was any delay.

Police said the caller also claimed to have detailed information about Jain and his family members, and warned that neither police nor anyone else would be able to save him.

Following the complaint, Tukoganj police registered an FIR against an unidentified caller and have begun efforts to trace the phone numbers used in the calls and messages. Officials said similar threats have been reported in other districts as well.

Meanwhile, police have provided security to the businessman.