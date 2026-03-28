Indore News: Bishnoi Gang Associate Manish Jangid Sent To Jail | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Manish Jangid, was produced before a court, which sent him to jail on Friday. He was caught in Ashoknagar a few days ago in connection with threatening and demanding money from a businessperson and a college operator in the city.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said a businessman from the Tukoganj area and a college operator were threatened for money a few days ago. A crime branch team was formed to investigate the case. Acting on inputs, the team arrested Jangid, a resident of Jaipur, from Ashoknagar. He allegedly confessed that he planned to reach Indore. Police believed he would come to the city and threaten the college operator.

In this case, the names of Harry Boxer and Ritik Boxer, who is lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, and others were added to the FIR lodged by the city crime branch a couple of days ago. Jangid allegedly told police he had never been to Indore and had planned to visit the city. Further information is being gathered, and a search is on for other accused.

Recently, the state government formed an SIT to investigate organised crime. The SIT is also gathering information and inputs regarding cases registered in the city and other districts of the state.

Dandotiya said Jangid has no criminal past and had reportedly joined the gang through Ritik Boxer.

Another builder gets extortion call

Another builder in the city has received an extortion threat similar to recent cases, according to sources. After the matter came to light, police received a complaint and provided security to the builder as a precautionary measure.

Police sources said a detailed investigation is underway to trace the person who made the threatening call. Efforts are being made to gather information about the caller and identify their location and background. Officials are treating the matter seriously, especially in view of recent incidents involving threats to businessmen and builders