Indore News: Bandobast On Top ‘Ger’ | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police issued an advisory restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the city on Rang Panchami on Sunday. Police said the step has been taken to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement during the celebrations.

According to an officer, the entry of heavy vehicles will remain completely banned from 6 am to 11 pm on Sunday at all identified no-entry points, major markets and busy roads.

The restriction will especially apply to areas such as Anaj Mandi, Jawahar Marg, Subhash Marg and other commercial locations where loading and unloading activities usually take place.

Police also clarified that even if limited entry for heavy vehicles was allowed earlier during afternoon hours at some locations, the permission will not be valid during the restricted period on Rang Panchami. However, vehicles engaged in emergency services such as ambulances, fire brigade and essential supply services will be exempted from the restriction.

Traffic police have appealed to vehicle drivers, transporters and traders to follow the advisory and cooperate with authorities. Legal action will be taken against those found violating the restrictions.

Vehicles restricted in Rajwada area during Ger procession

The entry of vehicles will remain completely prohibited in several parts of Indore during the traditional Rang Panchami Ger procession on Sunday.

According to police, from 6 am until the end of the procession, the entry of all types of vehicles will be banned in the Rajwada area, Jawahar Marg and other routes through which the Ger procession will pass. The restriction will apply to two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses and loading vehicles. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted areas during this period.

Citizens have been advised not to bring vehicles to these locations and instead use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the festival celebrations.