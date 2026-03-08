Indore News: Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage Reaches Villages

Representation Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale awareness campaign against child marriage was conducted through the Bal Vivah Mukti Rath initiative to spread awareness across rural and semi-urban areas.

Organised by the NGO AAS, the campaign aimed to inform people about the harmful consequences and legal implications of child marriage. The awareness drive covered 166 villages and towns, travelling nearly 2,256 km in 25 days.

Religious leaders, students, panchayat representatives and wedding service providers actively participated in the campaign, helping spread the message against child marriage in their communities.

The campaign was launched by District Panchayat ACEO Sanjay Tiwari and additional collector Roshan Rai. People were urged to take a pledge against child marriage and understand it as a punishable offence that violates children’s rights.

Conducted under the Government of India’s 100-day intensive awareness programme, the initiative forms part of a nationwide effort supported by the Just Rights for Children network to eliminate child marriage and safeguard the future of children.

The organisers said community participation played an important role in spreading awareness in villages where social practices and lack of information often contribute to early marriages. Through public interactions and outreach activities, the campaign encouraged families and community leaders to support education and delay marriage until the legal age.

The initiative also highlighted the legal provisions related to child marriage and emphasised the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of children through collective community action.