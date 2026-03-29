Indore News: Armed Intruders Attempt To Break Into Six Houses In Kanadia Police Station Limits

Indore News: Armed Intruders Attempt To Break Into Six Houses In Kanadia PS Limits |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three armed intruders created panic among residents of Empire Metro, a posh colony under the Kanadia police station limits, after a series of break-in attempts in the early hours of Friday.

The suspects remained inside the colony for approximately two-and-a-half hours, from 2 am to 4.30 am, attempting to target at least six houses.

The intruders attempted to break into the house of RPS Bhatia, an executive at Sanchi, at 3.57 am. They had already broken a window grill and were about to enter when Bhatia’s dog began barking incessantly.

Alerted by the noise, Bhatia rushed downstairs, causing the suspects to flee. CCTV footage later showed the group jumping the gates of resident Ritesh Gawande to search for keys and valuables.

Abhishek Dwivedi, an electricity department official, told police that the intruders also attempted to force open his windows. The ordeal ended around 4.30 am when a pack of stray dogs cornered the armed men, forcing them to jump over boundary walls as dawn approached.

The suspects reportedly targeted the houses of Amar Singh Solanki, GL Rathore, Naresh Semwal, Abhishek Dwivedi, Ritesh Gawande and RPS Bhatia. Residents have submitted CCTV footage to the police and demanded regular patrols in the colony.

Kanadia police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav said the police have received a complaint regarding the attempted thefts at Empire Metro. CCTV footage showed three individuals roaming the colony. Police have launched a probe to identify and arrest the suspects, and further investigation is underway.

Total Targeted Houses: At least 6

Incident Duration: Approximately 2.5 hours, starting from 2:00 AM and ending around 4:30 AM on Friday.

Total Suspects: 3 individuals (CCTV footage confirmed three armed men roaming the colony).

Entry Method: The suspects attempted to enter by breaking window grills, forcing open windows, and jumping over residential gates.