Indore News: Amputee Beggar Gets Help & Makeover In Jansunwai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An incident in the weekly Jansunwai at the collector’s office amply illustrated on Tuesday how an administrative initiative could transform a life.

The human sensitive approach of collector Shivam Verma ensured that an amputee beggar got a complete makeover and was empowered within an hour.

Sunil Ahuja, who lost his right leg in a train accident, arrived at the Jansunwai in a very dishevelled state. On seeing Sunil’s condition, collector Verma immediately ordered that Sunil be bathed, shaved and provided clean, new clothes so that he could live with dignity. Following his instructions, the Social Justice Department, with the support of the Mahakal Group, took immediate action.

JU Joshi of the Mahakal Group and his team bathed Sunil Ahuja, groomed him (beard and hair cut) and dressed him in new clothes. Within a short time, he appeared before everyone clean, well-dressed and full of confidence.

Collector Verma approved a motor tricycle and pension to Sunil who expressed his sincere gratitude to the official for his make-over and empowerment. Earlier, he was living like a slave in the hands of beggary masters. This initiative was not only an excellent example of administrative sensitivity, but also of restoring humanity and dignity in society.

275 applications received

Collector Verma said that approximately 275 applications were received in Tuesday’s Jansunwai. The problems of all applicants were heard seriously. Some cases were resolved immediately. Other cases are being investigated and action is being taken within the stipulated time frame.

Financial help to girl for studies

A girl Raksha Rangani approached collector Verma in the Jansunwai and explained that she wanted to pursue an AI course at the IIT but her family was financially weak. She needed financial assistance for higher education. Collector Verma immediately approved a grant of Rs 50,000 to her.

Raksha Rangani expressed her gratitude to chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and collector Shivam Verma for this support. Raksha said that once she became capable and earned after completing higher education, she would also assist other needy girls.