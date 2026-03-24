Indore News: 'All Responsible For Water Tragedy Will Be Sent To Jail If Congress Comes To Power,' Jitu Patwari Slams State Government Over Corruption

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the state government of corruption and inaction against the accused in Indore water tragedy, which killed 35 residents. He announced that all accused will be sent to the jail if Congress forms the government in 2028.

Patwari shared a clip of Indore media briefing on X on Tuesday, captioning, "35 log Indore mein zahrele paani se mar gaye, lekin BJP ne iske zimmedar mayor ko nahi hataya. 2028 mein Congress ki sarkar aayegi, tab 35 parijanon ke hatyaron ko hum jail ki salakhon ke peeche bhejenge.”

(35 people died in Indore due to contaminated water, but the BJP did not remove the mayor responsible for it. When the Congress forms the government in 2028, those responsible for the deaths will be sent to jail.)

Watch the video below :

35 लोग इंदौर में ज़हरीले पानी से मर गए, लेकिन भाजपा ने इसके ज़िम्मेदार महापौर को नहीं हटाया।



2028 में कांग्रेस की सरकार आएगी, तब 35 परिजनों के हत्यारों को हम जेल की सलाख़ों के पीछे भेजेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gxZnRDua6G — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 24, 2026

Liquor, gold... Corruption everywhere!

He claimed that illegal money and gold are being seized in different places but the real owners are never identified. Patwari also accused leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of corruption and protecting those responsible for the Indore contaminated water deaths.

"Sabse zyada sharab ka ghotala MP mein hota hai… alag alag cheezon ka ghotala MP mein hota hai. Humare mukhyamantri ne panchvi manjil ko dalalon ka adda bana diya, mafiyon ka raaj kar diya. Saare neta BJP ke avedh colony kaat rahe hain.”

(The biggest liquor scams happen in MP… many kinds of scams happen here. Our Chief Minister has turned the fifth floor into a hub of brokers and created a rule of mafias. BJP leaders are involved in illegal colonies.)

He further added, “Main vachan deta hoon ki Congress ki sarkar aayegi to har hatyaro ko jail ke andar karenge. Haath jodkar nivedan karta hoon ki agar in bhrashtachariyon ko pehchanna hai to apne mohalle mein rehne wale BJP neta ki 10 saal pehle ki jeevan shailee dekho aur abhi ki dekho. Agar uski life mein badlav aaya hai to woh aapke khoon paseene ke paise se aaya hai.”

(I promise that when a Congress government comes, every killer will be sent to jail. If you want to identify the corrupt people, look at the lifestyle of BJP leaders in your locality ten years ago and compare it with now. If it has changed, it has happened by looting the hard-earned money of the people.)