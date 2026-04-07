Indore News: Advanced Repeated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Treatment Gains Ground At MGM Mental Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop on the modern treatment technique, Repeated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), was organised at the Mental Hospital, Banganga. The event was conducted by the Department of Psychiatry, MGM Medical College. The programme was chaired by Dr VS Pal and Dr Pali Rastogi.

Around 50 psychiatrists from across the state, including several department heads from various institutions, participated in the workshop.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ghanghoria emphasised the importance of dedication and sensitivity in mental healthcare. Dr Pal said the first rTMS machine installed at the medical college’s mental hospital has already delivered nearly 2,000 sessions at no cost, which would otherwise have cost approximately Rs20 lakh in the private sector.

Dr Rastogi elaborated on the department’s progress, noting that the number of MD seats has increased to 12. She also highlighted key initiatives, including the Tobacco Cessation Clinic and the Student Mental Health Clinic.

During the academic session, Dr Ashwin Chauhan presented the theoretical aspects of rTMS, while Dr Varchasvi Mudgal discussed its clinical parameters in detail. Participants also received hands-on training from the expert team.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Vijay Niranjan.