Indore News: ADB Experts Discuss Urban Planning With Collector Shivam Verma | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed key aspects of Transit-Orientated Development (TOD) with Indore Collector Shivam Verma during a meeting held in the city on Monday. Both sides emphasised the need to strengthen urban planning in Indore.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the TOD programme, an urban planning strategy that promotes high-density, mixed-use development, including housing, jobs and services, within walking distance of public transport stations.

Officials said TOD aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles, minimise traffic congestion and create walkable neighbourhoods by connecting residential and commercial areas with public transportation hubs.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the development of Indore as a pilot city under the TOD programme. Presentations were made by the concerned departments regarding the implementation plan.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Indore Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Parikshit Jhade and other officials, along with ADB experts, attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Verma said the Transit-Oriented Development programme would promote planned urban development centred around public transportation.

He said the initiative would help improve traffic management in the city and ensure integrated development of residential, commercial and public amenities. Verma directed officials to establish effective coordination and prepare a robust action plan for activities related to TOD.

Officials said Indore has been selected as a pilot city under the Transit-Oriented Development programme by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Under the programme, technical assistance is being provided by ADB. An agreement for the project has been signed with the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India.

During the meeting, the ADB technical team held detailed discussions with representatives from the Indore Municipal Corporation, Town and Country Planning Department, Metro Rail Corporation, Indore Development Authority and other departments regarding the concept of TOD and its implementation around metro and other public transport networks.