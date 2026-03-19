Indore News: Access To Justice Defines Its True Essence; Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva

Indore News: Access To Justice Defines Its True Essence; Chief Justice | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Wednesday said the true essence of justice lies in its accessibility to every individual.

He made the remark at the valedictory function of the first five-day, 40-hour mediation training programme conducted by the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority for hearing and speech-impaired professionals and sign language interpreters from March 14 to March 18 in Indore.

Justice Sachdeva said barriers in communication often hinder access to justice and added that such initiatives help bridge these gaps.

“Mediation is not confined to verbal communication alone, but is deeply rooted in understanding, sensitivity, and trust,” he said.

He appreciated the participants’ determination and said their efforts show that no barrier can impede progress when there is strong resolve. He added that the programme marks not just the conclusion of a training exercise but the beginning of a new, inclusive approach to dispute resolution that fosters harmony and strengthens human relationships.

Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (MPSLSA) Executive Chairman Justice Vivek Rusia said mediation is not merely a dispute resolution mechanism but a process rooted in understanding, empathy and mutual trust.

He said the initiative is a pioneering effort to integrate hearing and speech-impaired individuals into the mainstream mediation framework, making justice delivery more inclusive and participatory.

The session began with a presentation highlighting the five-day training programme. Participants shared their experiences and spoke about the initiative’s transformative impact. Anuja Saxena and Reema Bhandari, senior trainers with the mediation and conciliation project committee of the Supreme Court, also shared their reflections.

Dharminder Singh, Registrar General of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Umesh Pandav, Director of Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Academy, and other officers were present.