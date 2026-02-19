 Indore News: Absent From Duty For 235 Days, Police Constable Dismissed From Service
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the DRP Line in the police commissionerate has been dismissed from service for showing serious negligence and indiscipline by remaining absent from duty for a long period.

According to official information, police constable Tushar Rawat was found to be continuously absent from duty for 235 days, from April 27, 2022, to December 17, 2022, without giving any prior information or valid reason. It was also found that he had remained absent on several other occasions in the past. The departmental action had already been taken against him multiple times earlier, due to his repeated absence.

Despite previous warnings and punishments, the constable did not improve his conduct. The inquiry revealed that his continuous absence without permission showed negligence, lack of interest in duty, indiscipline and serious irresponsibility towards police service.

Police officials said that strict action is being taken against police personnel who show indiscipline or negligence in duty, and such behaviour will not be tolerated in the police commissionerate.

In the last six months, more than a dozen police officers and staff members have either been removed from service or demoted due to negligence in their duties.

