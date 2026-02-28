Indore News: Absconding Suspect In Drug Supply Case Arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with a gang rape case and for allegedly robbing the woman at a private residence in Bengaluru's Gangagondanahalli. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man in a case related to illegal drugs as part of its ongoing action against narcotics trafficking in the city, an officer said on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Tohid Sheikh, a resident of the Khajrana area. He had been absconding since the date of the incident and was traced and arrested after continuous efforts by the crime branch team.

Police said that the case is linked to an earlier arrest made on Jan 6, when another suspect, Asad Sheikh, was caught with around 10 grams of illegal cocaine worth ?2 lakh in the international market. During interrogation, Asad provided information about the drug supply network, including the role of Tohid Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in procuring drugs from other districts and supplying them to dealers in the city.

Based on this information, the crime branch identified Tohid Sheikh as a key link in the supply chain. He had been on the run since the incident, but sustained surveillance and technical inputs helped the police locate and arrest him. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway.