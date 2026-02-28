 Indore News: Absconding Suspect In Drug Supply Case Arrested
Indore News: Absconding Suspect In Drug Supply Case Arrested

The Indore crime branch has arrested absconding suspect Tohid Sheikh in a drug supply case. He was wanted after the January 6 arrest of Asad Sheikh with 10 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2 lakh. Police said Tohid procured drugs from other districts and supplied them locally. He was arrested after sustained surveillance. Investigation continues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man in a case related to illegal drugs as part of its ongoing action against narcotics trafficking in the city, an officer said on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Tohid Sheikh, a resident of the Khajrana area. He had been absconding since the date of the incident and was traced and arrested after continuous efforts by the crime branch team.

Police said that the case is linked to an earlier arrest made on Jan 6, when another suspect, Asad Sheikh, was caught with around 10 grams of illegal cocaine worth ?2 lakh in the international market. During interrogation, Asad provided information about the drug supply network, including the role of Tohid Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in procuring drugs from other districts and supplying them to dealers in the city.

