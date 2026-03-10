Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Tanker Hits Him | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tanker in the Lasudia police station area on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 am when the child was playing outside his house. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where he died during treatment.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Kartik, son of Banwari Bhand, a resident of Niranjanpur Basti. Family members said Kartik was playing outside his house when a tanker hit him.

The tanker driver did not stop after the collision and the vehicle’s wheel reportedly ran over the child. After the accident, the driver fled the scene. Residents tried to stop him but he managed to escape.

Kartik’s father works as a daily wage labourer. Kartik was the youngest of three siblings. The family originally belongs to Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.

About a year ago, they moved to Indore in search of work and had been living in a hut in Niranjanpur Basti. Police have begun an investigation and are searching for the driver.