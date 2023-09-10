Indore News: 8 Men Paraded Half-Naked By Police For Throwing Stones At Each Other, Video Surfaces

Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight Muslim men were paraded in a half-naked state by the police in Indore for throwing stones at each other on Saturday.

The incident unfolded after the men allegedly threw stones at each other during an altercation. A video of the incident shared on social media showed the men shirtless, and their hands being tied as they were paraded on the street.

Further details about the incident and any potential consequences for those involved are currently under investigation.

Book vendor assaulted by women

Meanwhile, a Muslim book vendor was allegedly assaulted by a group of Hindu women at Ujjain book festival on September 4, after he asked for their contact number for home delivery. A video of the incident viral on social media. It showed the accused women slapping him.

According to reports, the victim – identified as Waqar Saleem – set up a book stall at the fest, when the women inquired about book deliveries. Following this, he asked for their contact number for co-ordinating the home delivery. The ladies mistook it as harassment and started beating him.

A video was also emerged featuring Saleem explaining the circumstances.

Men beaten over 'love-jihad' allegations

Similarly, two Muslim men were allegedly thrashed by a mob in presence of cops over allegations of ‘love-jihad’ in Ujjain on August 22. The distressing video, circulated widely on social media platforms, and captured the attention of many. The footage shows the group of youths pulling the collar of the victims and manhandling them.

In the video, the accused youth was heard in the background alleging the two victims were Muslims and trying to rape Hindu women.

