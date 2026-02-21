Indore News: 7,500 New Transformers Installed Under RDSS In Malwa-Nimar

Indore News: Over 24K Electricity-Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalats In 2025 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power distribution capacity across western Madhya Pradesh has received a major boost with the installation of 7,500 new transformers under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The initiative covers the Malwa-Nimar region and aims to strengthen electricity supply for industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential consumers.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh said the newly installed transformers have enhanced distribution capacity. He noted that the scheme is a key priority of the state government to modernise infrastructure and ensure reliable power across regions witnessing rapid growth.

100 KVA capacity transformers have been installed across multiple districts including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar and Shajapur.

District-wise installations include over 900 transformers in Indore, 1,200 in Ujjain, 940 in Dewas, 540 in Ratlam, 496 in Khargone, 490 in Dhar, 485 in Khandwa, 400 in Jhabua, 381 in Alirajpur, 403 in Mandsaur, 333 in Shajapur, 290 in Neemuch, 289 in Burhanpur and 229 in Barwani. Similar installations have also been carried out in other districts to expand distribution capacity and reduce load pressure.

Meanwhile, Singh visited Ujjain on Tuesday afternoon to review power-related preparations for the upcoming Simhastha. At a meeting held at the company s Jyoti Nagar office, he directed officials to ensure timely and quality execution of works linked to the religious congregation, calling it a top priority for both the state government and the power utility.

He also reviewed consumer service mechanisms, stressed prompt grievance redressal, and instructed officials to remain vigilant about rising urban electricity demand during the summer season. Senior engineers and officials were present during the inspection of Simhastha-related works.