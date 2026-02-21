Indore News: Student on Sixth Attempt to Clear Class 10 Dies in Road Accident En Route to Exam |

Student’s sixth attempt to clear

tenth board proves fatal

* He met with an accident while going to the exam centre

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

A 22-year-old student’s remarkable zeal to pass Class 10 board was cut short by a fatal road accident while he was on his way to appear for his board examination on Thursday morning.

Rachit Sharma, a resident of Grand Maratha Colony, was heading to his Sanskrit paper when a speeding dumper hit the motorcycle driven by his father, Vinay Sharma.

What makes the death particularly heart-breaking is Rachit’s long-standing determination to clear his Class 10 exams. Having failed five consecutive times in the past, Rachit had enrolled for the sixth time this year, hopeful that he would finally clear the board examinations.

Vinay said that the accident occurred near Metro Mall around 7:30 am while they were travelling to the Bijalpur exam centre, around 20 km away from their house. To ensure Rachit was on time for his exam starting at 9:00 am, they had left home two hours early. However, as they were travelling, a dumper while attempting to overtake a bus struck them from behind, dragging the pair for nearly 10 feet. Rachit sustained severe injuries to his waist and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His father, who also sustained injuries in the accident, recounted how focused Rachit was on finally passing his exams this year. Rachit was the only son of his parents and is survived by a younger sister.

The police are currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the errant dumper driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident.