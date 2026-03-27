Indore News: ₹590 Crore Budget Puts DAVV On Top, ₹239 Crore Deficit A Concern | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what is dubbed as “the highest across all state-run universities”, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday presented its annual budget for the financial year 2026–27 during an executive council meeting, marking the highest budget in the university’s history at Rs 590 crore.

The budget was discussed for nearly two-and-a-half hours by council members. Despite the record outlay, the university is facing a significant deficit of around ?239 crore, primarily due to declining income sources, officials said.

A major portion of the budget has been allocated towards strengthening infrastructure across departments and campuses. Key provisions include ?2 crore for the construction of a new library building, ?2 crore for staff housing and development works, and ?5 crore for improving drainage systems at RNT Marg and UTD campuses.

Additionally, ?2.5 crore has been earmarked for asphalt concrete roads within the campus, while ?1.5 crore has been allocated for a new administrative building. Other allocations include ?75 lakh for upgrading the auditorium of the School of Life Sciences and ?50 lakh for establishing an e-library.

Further, ?3.80 crore has been approved for employee housing and ?3 crore for constructing two auditoriums at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).

₹30 crore provision for proposed medical college

The university has made a special provision of ?30 crore for a proposed medical college in Jhabua. A committee has already been formed and its registration process is underway. Officials said the funds will be utilised for documentation, formalities, and obtaining necessary approvals from medical regulatory bodies. This marks an increase from last year’s allocation of ?20 crore.

Expansion of academic departments

The budget also emphasises expansion across several academic departments. ₹4 crore each has been sanctioned for a new building and auditorium for the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) and for the expansion of the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS). Another ₹1.5 crore has been approved for upgrading the commerce department auditorium and ₹2 crore for new classrooms in the economics department.

To enhance technical capabilities, ₹39.8 lakh has been allocated for procuring an AI-based articulated robotic system at IET, along with ?50 lakh for installing CCTV cameras across the university. For student welfare, especially female students, ?16 lakh has been sanctioned for incinerators and vending machines in girls’ hostels.

Revenue impact after college separation

The university’s financial strain has been compounded after nearly 80 colleges from five districts separated following the establishment of Khargone university. This has significantly reduced revenue from affiliation and examination fees.

To offset the losses, DAVV plans to introduce 10 new courses across eight departments, including pharmacy, engineering, tribal studies, mathematics, physics, and statistics. The new offerings include MBA, integrated MSc, MPharma, and BTech programmes, with an increase of 550-600 seats.