Indore News: 543 Criminals Face Action, 280 Booked For Drunk Driving | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of preventive measures ahead of Holi and Rangpanchami, Indore Police conducted a surprise checking and night patrolling operation across the city from Sunday night to Monday morning.

The drive aimed to keep a close watch on criminals and anti-social elements and to maintain law and order during the festive period.

On the instructions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, police teams from all zones launched the special drive and took legal action against 543 persons. Several long-pending non-bailable warrants were also executed during the drive, including in cases involving absconding suspects.

Police also took action against drunk driving and registered cases under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act against 280 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said such action is necessary to prevent road accidents and protect innocent lives.

Police teams carried out intensive checking in crime-prone areas. Action was taken against habitual offenders, drug peddlers and criminals externed from the district. Suspects involved in offences related to violence, vandalism and crimes against women were also checked. Drone surveillance was used in sensitive areas to strengthen monitoring. Several absconding suspects were arrested during the drive.