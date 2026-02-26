Indore News: 45-Year-Old Librarian Consumes Poison To End Life In Medicaps University

Bhopal News: Cops Rebuke E-Rickshaw Driver For Jumping Signal, Wife Consumes Poison | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old librarian died under mysterious circumstances in Medicaps University premises on Wednesday.

Kishanganj police said that the librarian’s health suddenly deteriorated inside the college campus and he died during treatment in Choithram hospital. Therefore, Rajendra Nagar police conducted his post-mortem.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Harish Tomar, a resident of Shriyantra Nagar, Khandwa Road. His family members said that he had gone to college as usual on Wednesday morning. Later, they received a call from college staff stating that Tomar’s health had deteriorated as he was vomiting, and they had rushed him to Choithram Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

It is said that Tomar, who had been serving as a librarian for nearly 15 years, had consumed some poisonous substance. He is survived by his wife and a son. His father is a retired army personnel.

BSc student hangs self

Notably, on Wednesday a 19-year-old BSc student of Medicaps University committed suicide by hanging herself at her place under Tilak Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening. The reason behind her drastic step is yet unknown, as no suicide note was recovered.

According to police, deceased was identified as Pratha, daughter of Parikshit Badika, a resident of Sai Nath Colony, a second-year student of BSc in Medicaps University. she took her life when she was alone at her place. Her father was at his shop while her mother had gone to school.

When her mother returned in the evening, she found the door locked from inside and received no response on knocking. With the help of neighbours, the door was forced open, and she was found hanging.

The police have seized her mobile phone and conducted a post-mortem.