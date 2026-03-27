Indore News: 4 Arrested With 10 Illegal Firearms,13 Magazines, Six Live Cartridges |

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal firearms trafficking, the Indore Rural police arrested four individuals and seized a cache of country-made firearms and live cartridges from their possession, police said on Thursday. Two of theaccused were buyers, and they were planning to supply the firearms to a person in Gwalior. They are being questioned further.

Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia informed Free Press that acting on intelligence inputs, a team led by Manpur police station in-charge Mahendra Makashre intercepted four men near a residential area along the Lebad–Manpur four-lane stretch. The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior police officials.

During the operation, police recovered 10 country-made pistols, six live cartridges, 13 empty magazines, five mobile phones, a motorcycle and a backpack. The total estimated value of the seized items is approximately Rs4.23 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shivam Singh Tomar, a resident of Morena; Kartik Bholaram, a resident of the Banganga area of the city; and Raju Chhabra and Bhagat Singh Dangi, residents of Gandhwani in Dhar district. Chhabra and Dangi reportedly sold the firearms to the two other suspects, who planned to sell them to a person in Gwalior. Police are also investigating their links with firearm suppliers in Indore.

Each of the suspects was found carrying multiple firearms and related materials at the time of arrest. Officials confirmed that some of them have prior criminal records, including cases related to arms offences, theft and violations under the NDPS Act.

“The arrests mark an important step in curbing the illegal arms network in the region. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of these weapons,” Bhutia said.

The police team involved in the operation has been commended for its swift and coordinated action. Officials are continuing their probe to uncover possible links to a larger interstate arms smuggling network.