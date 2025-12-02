Indore News: 37-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Run Over By Truck |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old man, who sustained severe injuries after a speeding truck ran over him, succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred on Monday around 10 pm near Laxmibai Anaj Mandi on Chhota Bangarda Road, just a day after his birthday.

Passersby struggled to pull him out before he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning.

According to the Aerodrome police, the deceased was identified as Virendra Gore, a resident of Rukmini Nagar. Eyewitnesses told police that Virendra was riding his motorcycle from the Super Corridor toward Tata Steel Wire Square. Meanwhile, a truck loaded with grain sacks was coming from Laxmibai Mandi toward the Super Corridor.

Another motorcycle reportedly overtook Virendra at close range, causing him to lose balance. He slipped and fell on the road, and the truck coming from behind ran over him, trapping him under the rear wheel, which led to his death.

He had celebrated birthday a day earlier

Family members said that Virendra worked as a driver of a pickup vehicle in Polo Ground and was riding home on his bike after leaving the pickup when he met with the accident. He had celebrated his birthday on November 30, just a day before the fatal incident.