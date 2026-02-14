Indore News: 35-Year-Old Man Ignores Kids’ Pleas, Ends Life | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heart-wrenching scenes shook the city as a 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday night, even as his young children clung to his legs, crying and pleading with him not to take the drastic step.

Children were heard screaming, "Papa, please stop! Don't do it!" However, their desperate pleas went unheeded as father pushed them aside before taking his own life. Horrified by incident, children’s loud cries alerted neighbours, who broke open door and rushed man to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to Raoji Bazar police, the deceased was identified as ManojJatav, resident of RadhaGovindKaBageechha. Manoj, who lived in rented house, worked as cook at a hotel near Sarwate bus stand. His brother-in-law Bhura said Manoj had domestic dispute with his wife, after which she left house with their one-year-old daughter to stay at relative’s place.

At time of incident, Manoj was at home with two sons, aged two and three. Family members revealed children desperately tried to intervene by clutching father’s legs and crying, “Papa, stop… don’t do this.” However, in state of extreme distress, Manoj reportedly pushed children away and hanged himself.

The incident came to light when neighbours heard children’s relentless screaming. They rushed to house and, receiving no response, broke open door to find Manoj hanging from ceiling while two sons stood nearby, traumatised and sobbing.

Police have launched probe into matter and conducted post-mortem examination of deceased.