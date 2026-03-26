 Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Employee Accuses Manager Of Harassment
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Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Employee Accuses Manager Of Harassment

A 30-year-old woman has accused her manager of inappropriate behaviour and threats in Vijay Nagar. Police said the accused allegedly visited her residence uninvited, tried to touch her inappropriately, and later threatened her with job loss if she complained. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
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Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Employee Accuses Manager Of Harassment | Representative picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a firm has accused her manager of inappropriate behaviour and threats in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered based on her complaint and an investigation is underway.

Police said the 30-year-old woman works at a private company in the Vijay Nagar area. The incident allegedly took place on the night of January 28, when her manager, Himanshu Dubey, arrived at her residence around 8.30pm without prior information.

The woman alleged that after a brief conversation, Dubey attempted to touch her inappropriately. She protested and raised an alarm, and pushed him away to protect herself, after which he fled.

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She further alleged that when she later spoke about filing a complaint within the company, Dubey threatened her, claiming he had influence and that no action would be taken against him. He also warned her of possible job loss if she pursued the complaint.

Police said further investigation is in progress.

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