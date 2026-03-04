Indore News: ₹30 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Families Of Deceased Civic Employees

Indore News: Rs 30 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Families Of Deceased Civic Employees | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday met the families of two Indore Municipal Corporation employees who lost their lives in a tragic incident that took place in a manhole near Choithram Hospital.

The Mayor visited the residences of the late Karan Yadav and Ajay Dodia and handed over compensation cheques of Rs 30 lakh each as ex-gratia assistance..

During the visit, the Mayor interacted with the bereaved family members and expressed deep condolences. He stated that the entire municipal corporation family stands firmly with them in this moment of grief. He added that the compensation announced by the Chief Minister has now been formally handed over to the families.

The Mayor assured the families that, as per their wishes, employment would be provided through outsourcing arrangements and that the sanitation union, along with the municipal administration, would extend all possible support.

He emphasised that the families of the deceased employees are an integral part of the municipal family and will not be left alone in times of need.

Present on the occasion were Madhya Pradesh Safai Karmchari Commission Chairman Pratap Karosia, sanitation in-charge Ashwini Shukla, BJP district vice president Bharat Parakh and others.

Bhargav reiterated that the Indore Municipal Corporation remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of its employees and their families and will continue to provide prompt assistance whenever required.