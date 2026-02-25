 Indore News: ₹250 Crore Unclaimed Amount Lying In Banks In District
Indore News: ₹250 Crore Unclaimed Amount Lying In Banks In District

MP Lalwani directed that a detailed list of unclaimed accounts be submitted. He appealed to the citizens that if any account is inactive for the last 10 years, then that account can be activated by visiting the branch of the concerned bank, and the amount deposited in that account can be withdrawn.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: ₹250 Crore, Unclaimed Amount Lying In Banks In District | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Monica Katare, senior treasury officer of the district, has stated that the approximately Rs 250 cr. as an unclaimed amount is present in bank accounts, that have been inactive for more than 10 years.

Approximately 6 lakh accounts remain unclaimed. These accounts have not been active for the past 10 years.

These include personal accounts as well as accounts opened for various government schemes. Katare shared this information in a review meeting held at the collector's office on Tuesday.

MP Shankar Lalwani presided over the meeting. Bankers, administrative officials, and industry representatives were present in the meeting. Issues such as easy business loans, the status of subsidy schemes, unclaimed amounts, and financial literacy were discussed.

article-image

