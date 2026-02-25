 Indore News: 22,500 New Cops To Join Ranks, Says DGP Kailash Makwana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 22,500 New Cops To Join Ranks, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

Indore News: 22,500 New Cops To Join Ranks, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

Responding to questions regarding the lack of force in police stations, DGP Makwana told reporters, “We are currently short of 20,000 personnel across the state. We recruited 8,500 personnel last year and will recruit a total of 22,500 in three phases to resolve this issue. We are submitting the proposal again this year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
22,500 New Cops To Join Ranks, Says DGP Kailash Makwana | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state police is set to recruit 22,500 personnel to address the ongoing manpower shortage in police stations across the state.

This announcement was made by DGP Kailash Makwana while attending the 19th all India Police Shooting Sports Championship as the chief guest, organised at the Reoti Range by the BSF CSWT.

Responding to questions regarding the lack of force in police stations, DGP Makwana told reporters, “We are currently short of 20,000 personnel across the state.

We recruited 8,500 personnel last year and will recruit a total of 22,500 in three phases to resolve this issue. We are submitting the proposal again this year. This expansion will assist with traffic management and preparations for the Simhastha 2028.”

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore
Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore
Telangana Intermediate Exams 2026 Begin For Nearly 10 Lakh Students
Telangana Intermediate Exams 2026 Begin For Nearly 10 Lakh Students
IT Stocks Rally As Anthropic-Salesforce Deal Allays Fears Of AI Disruption For SaaS Companies
IT Stocks Rally As Anthropic-Salesforce Deal Allays Fears Of AI Disruption For SaaS Companies

DGP Makwana further said that the state police successfully eliminated the Naxal threat within the state on December 11, 2025, calling it a significant achievement. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have set a deadline of March 2026 to eradicate Naxalism across the entire country.

Read Also
Indore News: Teacher Shortage At Government College; Students Demand Vacant Positions To Be Filled
article-image

Follow us on