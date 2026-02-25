Indore News: 22,500 New Cops To Join Ranks, Says DGP Kailash Makwana

22,500 New Cops To Join Ranks, Says DGP Kailash Makwana | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state police is set to recruit 22,500 personnel to address the ongoing manpower shortage in police stations across the state.

This announcement was made by DGP Kailash Makwana while attending the 19th all India Police Shooting Sports Championship as the chief guest, organised at the Reoti Range by the BSF CSWT.

Responding to questions regarding the lack of force in police stations, DGP Makwana told reporters, “We are currently short of 20,000 personnel across the state.

We recruited 8,500 personnel last year and will recruit a total of 22,500 in three phases to resolve this issue. We are submitting the proposal again this year. This expansion will assist with traffic management and preparations for the Simhastha 2028.”

DGP Makwana further said that the state police successfully eliminated the Naxal threat within the state on December 11, 2025, calling it a significant achievement. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have set a deadline of March 2026 to eradicate Naxalism across the entire country.