Indore News: 15-Year-Old Falls To Death From Third Floor During AC Repair |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy allegedly died after falling from the third floor of a building under the MG Road police station limits on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Snehlataganj area, where the victim reportedly accompanied a contractor to have an air conditioner repaired.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Naitik alias Narayan, son of Kamal Chauhan, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta.

His family members alleged that Naitik was taken to the building for repair work by a contractor, Mukesh Morya of Sukhliya, without his parents' knowledge. The contractor had taken him there to monitor the work, and during the process, he reportedly fell from the third floor of the building. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that a case has been registered against the contractor Mukesh and the owner of the building under sections 106(a) and 125 of the BNS. The police have begun a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.