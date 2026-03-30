Indore News: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies In Freak Saree-Swing Accident | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl died of accidental strangulation while playing on a swing made from a saree under Chandan Nagar police station limits on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was playing with a saree she had hung as a swing. During this, the cloth accidentally tightened around her neck, leading to strangulation.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mahima, daughter of Ramji Kushwah and a resident of Lakshmi Nagar. She was a Class VIII student.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said, “The victim’s mother told police that the girl had made a swing out of a saree. While swinging in circles, the cloth accidentally tightened around her neck. Her family rushed her to hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.”

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for autopsy.

Earlier deaths due to accidental strangulation

October 24, 2025: A 13-year-old girl died at her house in Simrol area. In this case, the teen was playing with a saree swing.

April 4, 2024: A 19-year-old girl lost her life when a speeding e-rickshaw collided with her two-wheeler and she was died due to accidental strangulation after her college ID card tightened around her neck as it got stuck in the handle of the two-wheeler during the accident in the Aerodrome police station area.

Man hurt in Super Corridor Crash

A man sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the Super Corridor on Monday morning. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was thrown nearly 100 feet from the collision site.

A video of the aftermath went viral on social media, showing the injured man lying on the road as Police First Response Vehicles (FRV) reached the spot. His motorcycle was found nearly 100 feet away. Police said a case will be registered once the victim or his family lodges an official complaint.

In a separate incident, a police constable was injured after a car hit his two-wheeler in the Lasudia area late on Sunday night.

According to information, a speeding car struck Constable Lokendra Kumar’s government motorcycle near Nariman Point Square. At the time of the accident, Kumar and his colleague were attempting to disperse a crowd during their midnight patrol.