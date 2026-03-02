 Indore News: 1,300 Vehicles Penalised In Anti-Illegal Parking Drive
Traffic police in Indore penalised 1,312 vehicles during a week-long anti-illegal parking drive from February 21–28. Special teams patrolled busy roads across all four zones, removed over 10,000 vehicles after public announcements, and used wheel locks, cranes, and body cameras to enforce rules. Officers also engaged shopkeepers and residents to raise awareness, easing congestion.

Monday, March 02, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police launched a special drive against illegal parking across the city and took action against over 1,300 violators within a week, police said on Sunday.

According to police, from Feb 21 to Feb 28, special patrolling teams were deployed in all four traffic zones. The teams moved through busy roads, main markets and high-traffic areas to check congestion caused by improper parking. During the week-long drive, action was taken against 1,312 vehicles found parked in no-parking zones. In addition, more than 10,000 vehicles were removed from roads after public announcements, which helped clear bottlenecks and ease congestion.

Traffic police used public address systems, body-worn cameras, cranes, support vehicles, wheel locks and POS machines during the drive. In many cases, vehicle owners were initially advised to follow rules. When violations continued, legal action was taken, including wheel-locking and towing of vehicles.

Officials said senior traffic officers also held meetings with shopkeepers and local residents to create awareness about traffic regulations and the importance of using designated parking spaces. They added that traffic flow has improved in several areas following the drive. The campaign will continue in the coming days to ensure sustained relief from traffic congestion in the city.

