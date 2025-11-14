Indore News: 100-Day Campaign To Make Depalpur Swachh Rolled Out |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an ambitious target of making Depalpur the No 1 clean town, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a major 100-day sanitation campaign on Friday with a grand event at Vijay Stambh Square.

During the inauguration, Depalpur Nagar Parishad received three brand-new garbage collection vehicles. Local public representative Chintu Verma also dedicated 14,000 waste bins for 7,000 households.

A special Swachhata Song created for Depalpur was launched at the event.

To turn cleanliness into a public movement, a ward-level ranking competition has been rolled out across Depalpur. As previously announced by the local MLA, the ward securing the first rank will be awarded Rs 11 lakh for development works.

The event saw participation from IMC sanitation in-charge Ashwini Shukla, BJP district president Shravan Chawda, former district president Chintu Verma, Nagar Parishad president Anita Mahesh Puri and hundreds of local residents.

IMC s sanitation team explained Depalpur s new waste collection system, waste segregation rules and Indore s successful cleanliness model.

Inspection Drive: Plans for Trenching Ground and Lake Revival

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, along with local representatives, visited Depalpur s trenching ground to review conditions. He directed officials to prepare a detailed plan for its complete makeover. The team also inspected a local lake used for water chestnut farming.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Bhargav said: When the Prime Minister announced Swachh Bharat Mission from the Red Fort, it seemed impossible - but today the results are in front of us. Depalpur must adopt the principle As my home is, so should my town be. Only then can it aim to be No 1 among 1,783 towns.

He added that the drainage project proposal for Depalpur will be sent soon and the garbage heap at the trenching ground will be eliminated. He urged citizens to put waste only in the green collection vehicles, avoid dumping trash in drains, and treat sanitation workers with respect.

We learned a lot in 44 days, says Puri

Nagar Parishad president Anita Mahesh Puri said: In just 44 days under IMC s guidance, we have learned so much. The town is now free from stray animals. We are confident that we will achieve the 100-day target.

Chawda said: The goal is not just for the corporation it is the responsibility of every citizen. With collective effort, we will achieve this in 100 days.

Verma said: The government and system will do their part, but citizens must fulfil their responsibilities. This campaign belongs to every resident of Depalpur.