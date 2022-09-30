e-Paper Get App
Indore: New result of PSC-2019 likely next week, main exam in January

According to sources, PSC is likely to release the result within a week. Based on the result, PSC has announced that the state service main exam 2019 will be conducted in the second week of January, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving a letter on OBC reservation from the General Administration Department (GAD), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) swung into action and announced plans to hold the state service main exam in January, 2023.

On Thursday evening, MPPSC announced that the result of the state service preliminary examination-2019 was being prepared. According to sources, PSC is likely to release the result within a week. Based on the result, PSC has announced that the state service main exam 2019 will be conducted in the second week of January, 2023.

Actually, the PSC had declared the results of prelims and main exam. But the court had cancelled the results declaring an amendment in Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules 2015 as ultra vires.

Due to which MPPSC is preparing new results prelims and based on it will declare main exam results.

MPPSC has also announced the release of the result of State Services Main Examination-2021. The results will be declared at the end of February 2023.

Indore: New result of PSC-2019 likely next week, main exam in January

