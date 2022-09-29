Indore Development Authority resolves 197 applications in two days at its weekly camp

Indore Development Authority (IDA) office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority resolved 197 applications in two days at the problem resolution camp organised weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays. A total of 1,500 pending cases were disposed of in the past one month.

Officials said that plot-holders / building owners whose transfer, lease renewal, free-hold agreements or other matters had been pending in the Estates Branch due to lack of any document or any formalities were resolved.

After listening to the problems sympathetically, the cases were resolved by the officers under the two-day special campaign. A total of 197 cases pending due to various reasons were disposed of in these two days.

The camp has been run by the IDA every Wednesday and Thursday of the week since the past month for the benefit of the public.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda said this campaign was getting a very good response. This is also helping reduce problems related to the Estates Branch. A total of 1,500 cases have been resolved till now.