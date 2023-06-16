Indore: New Record; Power Demand Goes Up To 630 MW

Cooler installed at a grid to bring down temperature of transformer. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just three days after the power demand of the city had broken all previous records, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company shared a bigger figure dubbing “a historic increase in the demand”.

“For last two days, the power demand in the city is 630 MW which is all time high,” a press release issued by West Discom said. Earlier, the highest demand of power was 607 MW on June 12.

West Discom city superintendent Manoj Sharma said that 1.34 lakh units of electricity have been supplied daily in the city for the past days.

In previous years, the maximum demand was 595 MW on June 9 last year. The superintending engineer said that fans and coolers have also been installed near the grids for bringing their temperature down and to ensure uninterrupted supply in summer. He informed that 7.40 lakh consumers in the city are supplied through 108 grids and 525 feeders of 11 KV. The distribution capacity of the grid and transformers has also been increased to ensure summer supply.