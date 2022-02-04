Indore: New Land Rights booklet to be issued computerized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now the new Land Rights booklet will be issued in computerized form only. However, the land rights booklet issued earlier will also be remained in circulation.

According to the official information instructions issued by the Revenue Department for the first page of the land rights book, a fee of Rs 30 and an additional Rs 15 per page is fixed. The land rights booklet will be of minimum two pages, thus the price of two pages land rights book has been fixed at Rs 45 and Rs 15 will be payable per page if additional pages are added. The land rights book can be obtained online on Bhulekh portal www.mpbhulekh.gov.in on payment of fee, from IT Centre, MPOnline, Public Service Center and service provider authorized by the government.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:40 PM IST