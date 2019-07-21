Indore: New Chancellor gets dispute over VC’s appointment in legacy

Indore: With the Central government moving Governor Anandiben Patel from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, her successor Lalji Tandon — who also happens to be the new Chancellor of state universities — gets in legacy a dispute with state government over appointment of vice chancellor at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The government and the Raj Bhavan have been at loggerheads over appointing of new VC at DAVV as both of them want to see their preferred person at the coveted position.

Due to this tug of war between the two, the appointment could not be done at DAVV for last 26 days and this situation has put the university in limbo.

With the new appointment at Raj Bhavan, the who’s who of university is expecting that they may get new VC within a week.

“The relation between Anandiben and Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari was bitter as the former was against use of Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam which leads to ouster of sitting VC.

Still Patwari clamped Section 52 at Vikram University and DAVV. This may not be the case between Tandon and Patwari,” said senior educationalist Ramesh Mangal.

The state government had clamped Section 52 at DAVV on June 24 which led to ouster of vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Since the new VC could not be appointed at the DAVV following tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the government on their preferred candidates.

In absence of VC, the university is in limbo and pressure in mounting on government as people are holding it responsible for current situation in DAVV. The government may have to mild its stand if it wants to see new VC at DAVV.