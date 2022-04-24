Indore: New agency will do survey of Mhow-Sanawad railway line

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new agency will do the survey of the Mhow-Sanawad project using drones and file its report. The former company has abandoned the project midway after completion of 70 per cent of the work due to unknown reasons. Western Railway general manager Anil Lahoti stated this on Sunday morning when he came to Indore railway station for inspection of the platforms. He also held a review meeting.

GM Lahoti came to Indore on the Avantika Express, which reached platform No. 3. From there, he straightaway came to the VIP room at platform No. 1 and, on his way to the room, carried out an inspection. He held a meeting to review the construction work going on under the Ratlam Division of the Western Railway to which all the officials of the construction department were called.

While talking with reporters, he said that the reconstruction of the new design of the Indore railway station would start in the coming months. The work implementation will be done by making its master plan.

On the Mhow-Sanawad project, he told reporters that the new company would begin the survey work from the beginning. “This’ll take time because they’ll use drones during the survey,” he said. He said he had reviewed the ongoing construction work of Indore projects of the Railways a month ago and had come back again to observe the progress of the work. He showed satisfaction at the progress.

The company surveying the alignment for laying a broad-gauge line between Mhow and Sanawad had left after 70 per cent of the work. Now, the Railways has cited a new cost for survey of about Rs 8 crore. The work of the old company was to be completed this month, after which the Railways was about to start the work of land acquisition. But now, it has got delayed once again.

When the Ratlam-Indore-Mhow-Sanawad-Khandwa-Akola broad-gauge line project was approved in 2008, its cost was Rs 1,400 crore. Which has increased to Rs 4,000 crore. Now more than Rs 2,400 crore is estimated to be spent in the Mhow-Sanawad project alone. Broad-gauge conversion from Khandwa to Sanawad has been completed.

