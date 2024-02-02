Indore: Nephew Attacks Woman With Axe Over Petty Issue

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was critically injured after being attacked with an axe by her nephew over a petty issue in the Simrol area, police said on Thursday. She is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that the incident took place in Datoda village on Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Leelabai Malviya was attacked by her nephew Omprakash and received injuries on her head, face and on her backside.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused saw a board used for cutting mutton kept in the house, got enraged and started an argument with his family members abusing them. When his aunt Leelabai objected to abuses the accused attacked her with an axe, injuring her critically.

After attacking the woman, the accused managed to flee from the spot. The police recovered the axe used in the crime from the spot and started a search for him. Police have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC against the accused on the complaint of the woman's son Vikas. Police said that many places were raided but the accused could not be arrested.