Indore: Employee Of Utensil Factory Flees With Rs 8 Lakh Kept In Scooter’s Dickey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a utensil factory managed to flee with Rs 8 lakh kept in the scooter of the factory owner in the Gandhi Nagar area. The owner of the factory had told him to bring tea but he did not return. The police are investigating the case.

Pankaj Kasera, the factory owner, informed the media persons that he runs a factory in Gandhi Nagar and another place. On Tuesday, his chartered accountant visited the factory so Kasera told his employee named Sandeep to bring tea from the tea stall. Kasera informed that a bag containing Rs 8 lakh was also kept in the dickey of the scooter and Sandeep was aware of the cash. When he did not return for more than an hour, Kasera made a phone call to him but he did not receive the call.

Kasera was searching for him as the cash was kept in the scooter. Around 6 am on Wednesday, Kasera received a call from Sandeep, who informed him that he met with an accident and he was in SAIMS for treatment. Kasera reached there and recovered his scooter but Sandeep was missing from there. The cash was also missing from the scooter’s dickey.

Then, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the employee. Police assured him to take action against the employee and they started a search for him. Kasera said that he often keeps money in the scooter’s dickey and Sandeep was aware of the same.