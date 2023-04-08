Indore: Neither light nor sound attracting visitors to Rajwada show

Iconic Rajwada palace, Indore (Representative Photo) | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The light and sound show at Rajwada that was started in March this year with much fanfare has proved to be a flop show thanks to the poor quality of light and sound used. Add to it the lack of synchronisation between the two main elements essential elements of the show- light and sound - and you have a show that is a damp squib.

The feedback book is full of complaints about disturbances during the show and the fact that there is no synchrony between the light and sound used is borne out by even a cursory reading of the book.

At last, the State Archaeology Department has woken up to this fact and has decided to replace the old projectors with new ones as well as rectify the sound system and take measures to ensure proper synchronisation.

Presently the show is being run with projectors manufactured in 2016 that are not up to the mark leading to complaints about brightness as the brightness of these projectors is only 5,000 lumen. Now the department is replacing these old projectors with new ones having brightness of 20,000 lumen.

Officials said from April 20, visitors will get to see the show with new projectors.

The darkness in the part of Rajwada where this show is being shown also causes a lot of problems

The department hopes that replacing the old projectors and enhancing the sound quality along with proper synchronisation will enrich the visual and sound experience of the visitors and thus justify the increased price of the show which is Rs 150 per head.