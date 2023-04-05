Indore: Neighbour & her mother held for abduction, murder of 13-yr-old girl  

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were arrested on Tuesday for killing a 13-year-old girl from Pithampur in the Kshipra area on March 24. The police had recovered her body near the railway track in Mangliya village on March 25.

One of the women, who was her neighbour had abducted the girl from Pithampur and took her to her mother’s place in Kishanganj area. Later she was taken to Dewas to be sold for Rs 50,000. When they were unable to sell the girl, they took her to the Kshipra area and killed her fearing that she may reveal their identities. The father of the woman and her brother were also involved in the case. The police are searching for them.

According to SP (rural) Hitika Vasal, the girl was missing from her place in Pithampur from March 22. She left her place saying that she was going to her coaching class. When she did not return, the family members lodged a case at Bagdun police station on March 23.

The police recovered her body near the railway track in Mangliya village under the Kshipra police station on March 25. An injury mark was found on her head so it was clear that she was attacked by someone.

A team led by Kshipra police station in-charge Girijashankar Mahobia was constituted to investigate the case and identify her killers. It was challenging for the police to identify her and her killers as the girl was unidentified and she was not from the area.

Neighbour women took her to sell in Dewas

The police officials checked CCTVs at more than 200 places to identify the accused. The girl was seen near the Mhow bus stand and two women were seen walking with her. Police managed to gather details of the accused woman, 20-year-old Kiran from Pithampur. She allegedly confessed to her crime and informed the police that she had taken the girl to her mother Manorama’s place in the Kishanganj area. After that Kiran returned to Pithampur. Manorama informed her husband Jagdish, who lives in Dewas along with their son Shubham. Jagdish sent his son Shubham to bring the girl to Dewas as they had planned to sell the girl for Rs 50,000.

Took car on pretext of taking mother to hospital

Police said that Jagdish asked his son Shubham to bring his mother Manorama and the girl from Mhow to Dewas. Shubham told his friend that his mother was unwell and asked him to take his car and accompany him to Mhow on the pretext of taking his mother to the hospital. On March 22, Shubham along with his friend took Manorama and the girl to Dewas. On March 23, Jagdish and Manorama showed the girl to a person, who refused to take her as she was a minor. Police said that the accused were trying to sell the girl for marriage but the person, who was searching for a girl above the age of 18, refused to buy the girl.

Girl asked accused to take her back to her parents

When the girl asked the accused to take her back to Pithampur, the couple assured her that they would take her back. But, the couple was scared that the girl would tell her parents that she was taken to Dewas so Jagdish and Manorama took the girl to Mangliya on a bike and killed her with a stone on March 24 and fled the scene. The police had recovered the body from there on March 25.

Husband, son on the run

Police said that Manorama and her daughter Kiran have been arrested while a search is on for Manorama’s husband Jagdish and son Shubham. Kiran is married and resides near the house of the deceased girl. The girl knew Kiran so she went to Mhow with her. The girl was unaware of the intentions of the accused so she accompanied them to Dewas without hesitation.