Indore: Need to teach history of freedom to youths, says Governor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that there is a need to teach the history of the country's independence and its importance to the present generation. The sacrifices of freedom fighters have also played an important role in the independence of our country.

Governor Patel was addressing a conference of literary organisations organised by the Madhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti here on Saturday. In the programme, he honoured senior writer Dr Damodar Khadse and Rajkumar Kumbhj with the Samiti Centenary Award.

On this occasion former Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, director of Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi Vikas Dave, Prof Suryaprakash Chaturvedi of Shree Madhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti, Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Renu Jain among others were present.

Governor Patel said that Madhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti is a holy organisation doing supreme service to the national language Hindi for a century. It is a matter of pride to be present at the conference of literary organisations. Mahatma Gandhi also visited this place. The committed service is done by this institution of

'sahitya sevaks' and seekers of Mother Saraswati is exemplary and venerable. He said that litterateurs and poets are an inseparable part of society, they never retire, their creation does not get tired, nor does society get tired. The litterateur also fulfils the responsibilities of ordinary life while undertaking an extraordinary creative process. He appealed to all the literary sages to keep spreading new blood in the arteries of his country with his pen, showing the right path to his civilization, culture and nation. Keep the social consciousness awake and active to help the needy and deprived sections. He said that the history of the country's independence should be told to the present generation and its importance should be explained. He said that sacrifices have also played an important role in the independence of the country.

Addressing the programme, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that literature is a special genre. Literature is a vehicle of positive change and helps us understand our culture and civilization.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that Madhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti has a glorious history. This institution has a great contribution to the service of literature. Damodar Khadse and Rajkumar Kumbhj also expressed their views in the programme.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:00 AM IST