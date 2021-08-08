Indore: Nearly 75 years after independence, villages of Choral region face problems due to lack of proper roads



Mhow (fpns): Mor Singh Kohli, a resident of Bankhedi, in Choral region was injured on Saturday morning but due to the absence of a proper road to Wankhede village, situated some 35 km from Mhow tehsil headquarters, the ambulance could not reach his house. The ambulance was forced to stop some 4 km away from the village as the unpaved road was full of mud and slush.

The villagers carried Mor Singh on a cot and took turns to cover the 4-km long ghat section to reach where the ambulance was parked. He was brought to the Mhow Civil Hospital, but was referred to Indore.Mor Singh's case is not an isolated one and villagers in the Choral area have a tough time during emergencies as they are virtually cut off. Even after nearly 75 years of independence, many of the villages do not have proper roads.

Mhow district CEO Hemant Singh Chauhan said that the PWD was supposed to construct the 4.5-km Ghat section, but its contractor left the work. Subsequently, the Mhow Janpad Panchayat tried to start the work but after objection of the forest department, the work has been stopped. Now a fresh proposal is being sent to the forest department, taking care of their objections. Once the forest department gives the green signal, the work will restart.