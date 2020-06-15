Indore: NDA & NA notification out today, exam on Sept 6

Hoping to join the Army? Official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (NA) will be out on June 16, i.e. today.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release notification of NDA & NA examination (II) on Tuesday, reads a message displayed on the official website of the Commission. The NDA exam is a national level exam and it provides an opportunity to enter in defence forces like Air Force, Army and Navy as an officer.

Candidates who aspire to apply for the UPSC NDA II examination 2020 are advised to wait until June 16 to get all the updates related to the NDA exam.

However, as per the latest exam calendar released by the Commission, the UPSC NDA II 2020 exam will be held on September 6, 2020.

The exam for admission to NDA and NA course is held twice a year. However, this year the UPSC will conduct the exam only once.

Candidates can check the official notification on the official website of UPSC. Exam pattern, application process and other details will be disclosed in the notification. NDA is also likely to see higher competition this year since the examination will be held only once.