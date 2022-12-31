Indore: NCB arrests two men with 109 kgs of ganja

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two men from Raisen district and recovered about 109 kilograms of ganja from them, an officer said on Friday. It is said that the accused were carrying cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Bhopal in a car. Further investigation is underway into the case.

According to Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau, acting on a tip-off, the NCB team stopped a car near Khirkiya in Raisen district and caught two men carrying ganja in the car. Value of the ganja recovered from the accused is in lakhs of rupees in the international market. The car was also seized from them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had taken the ganja from somewhere in Andhra Pradesh and were going to deliver it to someone in Bhopal. The seized contraband was wrapped with a brown tape and it was hidden in the boot space of the car. The accused are being questioned about other people including the consigner and consignee of the drugs as well.

Illegal ganja cultivation in the country is largely concentrated around the naxal affected Andhra-Odisha boarder areas. Ganja from this region finds its way to all over the country including MP, Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

