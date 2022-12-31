Indore: Cops hold prog on narcotics and cybercrime at slum

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Wing of MP police in Indore organised a ‘Narcotics and Cybercrime Awareness’ session for working women and their children under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Domestic Work Organisation in Hukmakhedi slum area on Friday.

A total of 70 people, including children from the Women's Child Rights Movement, participated in the session. The main objective of the session was how to start a course on topics related to drug de-addiction and cyber-crime related to safety and solution of domestic chores for women and their children, and ongoing smoking with community leaders and police.

On this occasion, national level cyber expert professor Gaurav Rawal talked about small aspects related to cyber security, such as any person posing as an employee of a bank or any other government department or an Aanganwadi-worker asking for your personal or bank related-information over the phone, verification on mobile by anyone. If someone asks for a code in the name of, then always avoid sharing OTP.

SI Ajay Sharma said, “We have to stop our children from going to the wrong company, further, he told that nowadays children of 8-10 years are also addicted to cigarettes, powder, and whitener, due to which their internal organs are affected at an early age. Organs get damaged so we have to stop our children from taking drugs.”

He told that if any drug addict voluntarily wants to undergo treatment to stay away from drugs, then Narcotics Wing Indore will provide full guidance and cooperation in getting the treatment done at the local de-addiction centres of the city.