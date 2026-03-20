Indore Navratri 2026 Special: Gen-Z Pick Navratri Fasting Not To Restrict, But To Reset Body & Mind-- Check Out The Healthier Lifestyle

Indore Navratri Tales: How Navratri Connects Gen-Z With A Healthier Diet And Lifestyle | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Navratri unfolds, many young individuals are redefining fasting not as a ritual of restriction, but as an opportunity to reset their bodies and minds. Across households, the focus is shifting towards clean eating, mindful choices, and holistic well-being.

For many, fruits become the cornerstone of their Navratri diet. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, fruits help maintain energy levels while keeping the body hydrated.

healthy fruits |

Seasonal options like watermelon, musk melon, apples, and pineapple not only aid digestion but also detoxify the system, making fasting feel lighter and more sustainable.

Prevent processed oily food, and use homemade ghee

Hydration plays a key role during Navratri. Coconut water, lemon drinks, and fresh juices replenish essential electrolytes, preventing fatigue and keeping the body refreshed throughout the day.

Vanya Dhawan, a student of DAVV, School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Indore shares how simplicity defines her routine:

Vanya Dhawan |

“I try to keep my food simple and clean. I mostly consume fruits and fresh juices… I avoid typical fried ‘falahari’ junk and stick to natural foods. My mother helps me in maintaining a healthier diet during Navratri by cooking the food in homemade Ghee (clarified butter)." Her approach highlights the importance of avoiding excessive fried fast foods and instead choosing balanced, home-cooked meals prepared with ghee.

Navratri as a reset button for unhealthy eating habits

Suhani Dasundi, a student of Christ University, shares her Navratri as a reset:

Suhani Dasundi |

“Navratri is like a reset button for my eating habits… everything becomes much cleaner and simpler… I feel lighter, less bloated, and more energetic. Since fasting requires us not to eat, I drink coconut water and a healthy fruit salad. I drink jaggery water and add chia seeds to maintain nourishment. ” Her experience reflects how clean eating during fasting can improve digestion and overall vitality.

Fasting is about discipline and wellness

For Shubham Yadav, a Gen-Z working individual, shares that fasting is about discipline and wellness:

Shubham Yadav |

“I mostly eat fruits… yoghurt and coconut water to detox my body… I treat fasting as a week of healthy living away from junk food. My morning mostly starts with yoga, and simple exercises keep me active all day long.” His routine also emphasises the importance of incorporating light exercise and mental calmness to function all day on an empty stomach.

Ultimately, a healthy Navratri lies in balance and choosing natural foods. Staying hydrated and listening to your body is imperative. Beyond tradition, it becomes a gentle reminder that mindful eating can lead to lasting wellness.