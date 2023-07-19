 Indore: Navlakha Agarwal Sangathan Organises Visits To Baglamukhi Mata And Mahakal
Indore: Navlakha Agarwal Sangathan Organises Visits To Baglamukhi Mata And Mahakal

About 250 people visited the temples and even a chunri was dedicated to Mataji.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Agarwal Sangathan in Navlakha area organised a one-day visit to holy places, Baglamukhi Mata Nalkheda and Ujjain Mahakal. About 250 people visited the temples and even a chunri was dedicated to Mataji.

Organisation president Sunil Agarwal, general secretary Rajendra Agarwal, Samadhan counsellor Mudul Agarwal, Sanjay Highway, Vikas Mittal, travel coordinator Ajay Mangal, Vipin Goyal, Kamlesh Goyal, Seema Bansal, Sanjay Batuka, Atul Agarwal were present in the yatra.

article-image

