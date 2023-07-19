Indore: Navlakha Agarwal Sangathan Organises Visits To Baglamukhi Mata And Mahakal

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Agarwal Sangathan in Navlakha area organised a one-day visit to holy places, Baglamukhi Mata Nalkheda and Ujjain Mahakal. About 250 people visited the temples and even a chunri was dedicated to Mataji.

Organisation president Sunil Agarwal, general secretary Rajendra Agarwal, Samadhan counsellor Mudul Agarwal, Sanjay Highway, Vikas Mittal, travel coordinator Ajay Mangal, Vipin Goyal, Kamlesh Goyal, Seema Bansal, Sanjay Batuka, Atul Agarwal were present in the yatra.

Read Also Indore: UGC Asks HEI Teachers To Apply For National Awards

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)